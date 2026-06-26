Citizens Committee On Airport Noise Holds Latest Meeting

Officials at Palm Beach International Airport are being asked to provide more answers about aircraft noise due to flight path changes and how decisions are being made.

The requests came during last night's Citizens' Committee on Airport Noise meeting.

Members discussed the county's lawsuit against the FAA to reverse flight path changes made last year that have air traffic going over neighborhoods that never had it before.

The move made to protect President Trump, but the Committee members say the president is not at Mar-a-Lago year round and wonder why the flight path changes are in place all year.

Airport officials also announced plans to shut down a main runway for a rehabilitation project.

Click Here for more on last night's meeting.