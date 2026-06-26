Orlando Health Opens Primary Care Facility In Vero Beach

A healthcare network based in Central Florida is moving into the Treasure Coast.

Orlando Health held a ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday for a new adult primary health care center in Vero Beach.

The eight-examining rooms are aimed at reducing long wait times and helping with shortages in primary care in the area. The new facility is expected to care for up to 40 patients per day.

Indian River is designated as a medically underserved area where there is a shortage of health care professionals.

Vero Beach's Orlando Health Physician Associates- Adult Medicine facility is now open. The next closest Orlando Health property is a hospital in Sebastian, to the north of Vero Beach.