2 Firefighters From Delray Beach Deploy To Venezuela

Some local first resopnders are in Venezuela in the aftermath of two devastating earthquakes.

Two firefighters from Delray Beach Fire Rescue deployed there over the weekend with Florida Task Force 2. Captains Chris Abaldo and Joey Cafone are part of an international urban search and rescue mission.

Delray Fire Rescue says on social media that the agency is proud of Abaldo and Cafone as they deploy to support efforts to locate survivors, provide technical rescue support and assist with humanitarian relief operations.

The department asks the public to keep the firefighters, all responding task force members and the people of Venezuela in their thoughts.