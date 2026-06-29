Palm Beach County's Homebuyer Match Program Celebrates Milestone

On Facebook, Woodward notes that her heart is full. She describes the buyer as a 'lifelong renter and single mother' and points out that the county is preparing to open a second application period within the next couple of months.

The program provides eligible buyers with up to $50,000 in assistance by matching their personal funds dollar for dollar. The money can be used towards down payments, closing costs and other expenses.

Click Here for more information on the Homebuyer Match Pilot Program.