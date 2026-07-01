Woman Killed In Hobe Sound Mobile Home Fire Identified

Martin County Fire Rescue has identified a woman who died after a mobile home fire on Monday.

46-year-old Misty White was the only one inside her home in Hobe Sound when the fire broke out.

Residents on Catus Trail called 911 after seeing the smoke.

The woman was found unconscious inside, pulled from the fire, given CPR and taken to the hospital, where she died.

District Fire Chief Joshua Shell says it appears the fire was electrical-related.

"When you get in the mobile homes, especially older ones like this one, stuff starts to deteriorate."

He says there was no smoke detector in the mobile home.