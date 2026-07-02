One Of The World's Largest Ben Franklin Collections In West Palm Beach

One of the largest collections of Benjamin Franklin artifacts are going on display today in West Palm Beach.
In honor of the nation's 250th anniversary, the Historical Society of Palm Beach County is showing off more than 120 items owned by Palm Beach Gardens attorney Zach Jacobson and his brother. Jacobson is an attorney with the statewide law firm, Gunster which is based in West Palm Beach.
The brothers started collecting 15 years ago, beginning with some items their stepfather had collected about 50 years ago.
"He sold most of it in the '90s and when we met him he still had some Franklin pieces and we just kind of fell in love with the material and have been adding to the collection ever since."
One of the items you'll see is something that was once custom-ordered by Franklin.
"We have Benjamin Franklin's grandfather clock from his home and that descended through the Franklin family before being sold in the early 1900s. It was also at one time owned by William Randolph Hearst before he sold it around the time of the Depression."
Jacobson urges parents to bring their children out to the exhibit.
"I think it would be great to have people bring kids out. To learn about the founding era from documents from that time, you really get to see what the founders were thinking, why they included certain language in our founding documents."
We asked him what he believes Ben Franklin would think if he could see our nation today...
"I think he would be extraordinarily proud at this infant nation that he and a group of men willed into creation there against all odds that it has grown to the superpower that it is now."
The exhibit at the Historical Society along Dixie Highway is free to the public and will run through the month of August.
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