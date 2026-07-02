One Of The World's Largest Ben Franklin Collections In West Palm Beach

One of the largest collections of Benjamin Franklin artifacts are going on display today in West Palm Beach.

In honor of the nation's 250th anniversary, the Historical Society of Palm Beach County is showing off more than 120 items owned by Palm Beach Gardens attorney Zach Jacobson and his brother. Jacobson is an attorney with the statewide law firm, Gunster which is based in West Palm Beach.

The brothers started collecting 15 years ago, beginning with some items their stepfather had collected about 50 years ago.

"He sold most of it in the '90s and when we met him he still had some Franklin pieces and we just kind of fell in love with the material and have been adding to the collection ever since."

One of the items you'll see is something that was once custom-ordered by Franklin.

"We have Benjamin Franklin's grandfather clock from his home and that descended through the Franklin family before being sold in the early 1900s. It was also at one time owned by William Randolph Hearst before he sold it around the time of the Depression."