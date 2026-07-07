PBC Elections Supervisor: Check Your Mail!

All registered voters in Palm Beach County will be receiving their new voter registration cards in the mail soon.

That's according to Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link. She says congressional redistricting has changed a lot of local precincts, meaning there's a chance you will have a new polling place for the August 18 primary election.

Those mailers are going out by precinct this week and next, starting with the southern precincts.

The registration deadline to vote in the primary is July 20th.