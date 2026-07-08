Palm Beach County Commissioners Work On Budget For Next Fiscal Year

The Palm Beach County Commission is working on the budget that begins October 1st.

Commissioners just adopted a tentative property tax millage rate of $4.50 per $1,000 of assessed value. That's the same amount as the current year but a little higher than the proposed $4.44.

They're also considering a plan to place the Sheriff's Office into its own taxing district. County Finance Director Sherry Brown says the move would lower the cost of paying for PBSO for residents of municipalities and increase it for those in unincorporated areas.

"Your countywide would drop but the unincorporated would increase."

The Sheriff's budget request for the new fiscal year is more than a billion dollars, but Sheriff Ric Bradshaw has agreed to a $20 million cut to that request in order to balance a potential deficit.