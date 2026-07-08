Signs At Palm Beach's Airport Being Changed To Reflect New Name 'DJT'

We're one day away from the official name change of one South Florida airport and drivers are starting to see more signs of it.

Crews are working on installing new road signs along James L. Turnage Boulevard, the main access road to Palm Beach International Airport, which will have the new name "President Donald J. Trump International Airport" effective tomorrow.

The signs that direct drivers to the terminals come a week after new I-95 exit signs showed up, bearing the president's name.

Things inside the terminal, like directional signs, baggage tags and other airport branding will be phased in over the coming weeks.

The airport's public-facing 3-letter code will change from PBI to DJT next month.

The rebranding is supported by $2.75 million included in Florida's new budget.