It's Official: PBIA Has A New Name To Honor Pres. Trump

The main airport in Palm Beach County not only has a new name but also a new honor.

President Donald J. Trump International Airport is the new name of the now-former Palm Beach International.

The change went into effect today, with signs along the main access road welcoming drivers and directing them to the terminals and other locations at the airport. The welcome sign even features the presidential seal.

Meanwhile, Travel + Leisure has named it the 10th Best Domestic Airport in the U.S., with readers ranking it on things like airport access, check-in, security, restaurants, shopping and overall design.

The only other Florida airport on the list is Tampa International, which comes in sixth.

Number 1 is T.F. Green International Airport in Providence, Rhode Island.