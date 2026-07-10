Brightline's Multi-Ride Pass Is Back For South Florida Commuters

Brightline is bringing back its popular multi-ride pass for South Florida commuters.

The high-speed rail line travels from Miami to Orlando, but wants to increase repeat business among regional travelers, so those folks are once again receiving lower fares when purchasing a pass that includes 10 to 40 rides between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale.

In a statement, Brightline cites more than 140 company relocations in Palm Beach County alone for the reason it is offering the passes.

A 10-ride SMART pass starts at $239, but commuters can buy up to a 40-ride pass for $359.

The company says the offer equates to rides as low as $9 each way.