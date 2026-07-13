Memorial Held To Honor West Palm Beach Bartender Killed In Hit & Run

A memorial was held for a hit and run victim and beloved West Palm Beach bartender yesterday.

28-year-old Connor Blais was killed a week ago today while riding his e-scooter home from a shift at O'Shea's Irish Pub on Clematis Street. He died and the driver kept going.

Family, friends and coworkers showed up at yesterday's event to remember Blais, including his father.

"It's amazing but not surprising. This sums up Connor. He never met a stranger, always had a smile and a kind word for everyone."

The investigation remains active, and police have not announced any arrests. Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.