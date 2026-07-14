PBSO: 62 People Removed From Mall During 'Teen Takeover' Last Month

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has an update from a planned 'teen takeover' at the Mall at Wellington Green last month.

PBSO says 62 people were removed from the mall, seven were formally trespassed or given trespassing warnings and one person was arrested during the operation on June 3rd.

Mall security initially handled disruptive behavior by asking teens involved to leave and deputies then issued trespass warnings to seven teens who wave security a hard time or refused to comply.

The one teen arrested was allegedly being disruptive while wearing a mask covering his face.

The sheriff's office got wind of the planned takeover on social media and prepared to ensure it never happened.