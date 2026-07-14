Visitors to State Park In Hobe Sound Must Bring Their Own Kayaks & Boats

Folks planning to visit a state park on the Treasure Coast will have to come equipped with their own kayaks and canoes.

The concession operation at Martin County's Jonathan Dickinson is closed indefinitely after the vendor who was operating it had their contract expire.

The concession offered things like boat, canoe and kayak rentals, along with snacks and tickets for the Loxahatchee Queen Boat tours.

Park officials say they are searching for a new vendor, but the approval process could take months, so it's likely to remain closed through the summer.