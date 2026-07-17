Flights Between Vero Beach & New York's JFK Being Cut By JetBlue

After less than a year, JetBlue is ending its direct route to New York's JFK Airport from Vero Beach Regional Airport.

The airline making the announcement this week, citing low demand for the flights which first began in December.

The final flights between the two airports will be on September 9. Anyone who has already purchased tickets for flights after that date will be notified and receive full refunds according to JetBlue.

The airline says flights between Vero and Boston's Logan International will continue.