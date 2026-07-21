1 pm CT: Bertha Begins Turn To The West, Wind Pushing Rain Offshore

MIAMI - Tropical storm conditions are starting to spread over the Florida Panhandle as Bertha begins turning west.

The National Hurricane Center says Bertha is centered about 90 miles SW of Panama City moving northwest at 5 with top winds 60. Sustained winds are approaching 50 miles per hour along Panama City Beach. But most of the rain and storms are staying out to sea. Forecasters say northerly winds are limiting development and keeping stormy weasther south of the center.

Here is the full 1 pm Central (2 pm Eastern) advisory from the NHC:

BULLETIN

Tropical Storm Bertha Intermediate Advisory Number 9A

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL022026

100 PM CDT Tue Jul 21 2026

...BERTHA BEGINNING TO TURN WESTWARD...

...TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS SPREADING OVER PORTIONS OF THE FLORIDA

PANHANDLE WITHIN THE WARNING AREA...

SUMMARY OF 100 PM CDT...1800 UTC...INFORMATION

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LOCATION...29.3N 86.8W

ABOUT 90 MI...145 KM SW OF PANAMA CITY FLORIDA

ABOUT 125 MI...200 KM SE OF MOBILE ALABAMA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...60 MPH...95 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...NW OR 310 DEGREES AT 5 MPH...7 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...995 MB...29.39 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

--------------------

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

None.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Bay/Gulf County Line in Florida to the Terrebonne/Lafourche Parish

Line in Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* West of the Terrebonne/Lafourche Parish Line to the

Vermilion/Cameron Parish Line in Louisiana

* Metropolitan New Orleans, Lake Pontchartrain, and Lake Maurepas

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are

possible within the watch area, in this case in the next 24 to 48

hours.

For storm information specific to your area, including possible

inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your

local National Weather Service forecast office.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

----------------------

At 100 PM CDT (1800 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Bertha was

located near latitude 29.3 North, longitude 86.8 West. Bertha is

moving toward the northwest near 5 mph (7 km/h). A turn toward the

west-northwest and west is expected later today, with a continued

westward motion forecast Wednesday through Friday. On the forecast

track, Bertha will move near or along the northern Gulf Coast during

the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts.

Little change in strength is expected today, and gradual weakening

is forecast Wednesday through Friday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km)

from the center. A National Ocean Service station in Panama City

Beach, Florida, recently reported sustained winds of 42 mph (68

km/h) and a gust of 49 mph (79 km/h).

The estimated minimum central pressure based on aircraft data is

995 mb (29.39 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

----------------------

Key messages for Tropical Storm Bertha can be found in the Tropical

Cyclone Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT2 and WMO header

WTNT42 KNHC.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions will continue spreading across

portions of the warning area later today through Wednesday. Tropical

storm conditions are possible within the watch area in Louisiana by

late Wednesday.

STORM SURGE: The combination of storm surge and the tide will

cause normally dry areas near the immediate coast to be flooded by

rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could

reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated

areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...

Mouth of the Mississippi River, LA to MS/AL Border...2-4 ft

Indian Pass, FL to Aucilla River, FL...1-3 ft

MS/AL Border to AL/FL Border...1-3 ft

Lake Pontchartrain...1-3 ft

Vermilion/Cameron Parish Line, LA to Mouth of the Mississippi River,

LA...1-3 ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast.

Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge

and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For

information specific to your area, please see products issued by

your local National Weather Service forecast office.

For a complete depiction of areas at risk of storm surge inundation,

please see the National Weather Service Peak Storm Surge Graphic,

available at hurricanes.gov/graphics_at2.shtml?peakSurge.

RAINFALL: Bertha is expected to produce total rainfall amounts of 2

to 4 inches with isolated higher totals around 6 inches through

Thursday along the central Gulf Coast from western Florida into

southern Louisiana. This rainfall may produce isolated flash

flooding, especially in urban areas.

For a complete depiction of forecast rainfall associated with

Bertha, please see the National Weather Service Storm Total Rainfall

Graphic available at hurricanes.gov/graphics_at2.shtml?rainqpf and

the Flash Flood Risk graphic at

hurricanes.gov/graphics_at2.shtml?ero.

SURF: Swells generated by Bertha will continue spreading westward

along the northern Gulf Coast during the next few days. These swells

are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current

conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.

A depiction of rip current risk for the United States can be found

at: hurricanes.gov/graphics_at2.shtml?ripCurrents

Photo: Canva