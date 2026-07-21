Elderly Postal Worker Arrested, 92 Animals Seized From Her Home

More than 90 animals have been rescued from a home in Stuart after deputies served a search warrant and arrested the homeowner in what the Martin County Sheriff called "the worst animal hoarding case" he has ever seen.
77-year-old Gail Giustino is accused of having 80 cats in cages, along with 12 dogs.
Sheriff John Budensiek says Giustino is a postal worker who had been collecting feral cats she encountered along her route.
The sheriff says they tried to resolve the situation through civil enforcement but ultimately obtained a search warrant when Giustino failed to cooperate. He says he believes the woman was trying to do the right thing but went about it the wrong way.
The animals have all been taken to the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast for evaluation and care.