Elderly Postal Worker Arrested, 92 Animals Seized From Her Home

More than 90 animals have been rescued from a home in Stuart after deputies served a search warrant and arrested the homeowner in what the Martin County Sheriff called "the worst animal hoarding case" he has ever seen.

77-year-old Gail Giustino is accused of having 80 cats in cages, along with 12 dogs.

Sheriff John Budensiek says Giustino is a postal worker who had been collecting feral cats she encountered along her route.