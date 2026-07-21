Port St. Lucie Police: Jealousy & Mistaken ID Leads To Shooting-2 Dead

Port St. Lucie police say jealousy and mistaken identity was at the center of a double deadly shooting on Sunday.

The investigation continues into the murders of 24-year-old Carl Loubeau and 22-year-old Juliun Stokes.

Police Chief Leo Niemczyk says that Loubeau opened fire on Stokes when he showed up to a home in the early morning hours and found his girlfriend with Stokes and another man.

"It appeas that Juliun was standing beside the open driver's door, reaching into the vehicle when Carl (Loubeau) approached him from that same side of the vehicle...opening fire on him."

But he says Loubeau likely mistook Stokes for the man standing nearby, Dwayne Walker, who had some type of a relationship with the woman. Walker fired on Loubeau, killing him and cops say he won't face charges because it was self defense.

"It's just a horrible choice for a solution to a problem that's not that complex," Niemczyk says. "You're fighting over a girl. There are plenty other women in the world. Do you want to take the chance of being killed, killing someone, or going to prison for life, or worse over lost relationships? It makes no sense."

Detectives are awwaiting toxicology results.