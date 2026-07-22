Fire Rescue Agency Claims Property Tax Proposal Would Lead To Cuts

Martin County Fire Rescue is warning that a proposed expansion of Florida's homestead exemption would force major cuts.

A presentation to be delivered to the County Commission next week claims the department could lose 116 firefighter positions over two years or be forced to close three fire stations.

Commissioner Blake Capps tells CBS 12 News that many specialized services would likely need to be cut as well.

"Things like hazmat and the Life Star trauma helicopter and the technical rescue team, which is like the 'jaws of life' for complex extrications."

He says the dive team could even have to be nixed, but Florida CFO Blaise Ingoglia calls their bluff.

"This is all scare tactics because they want to continue keeping their large bloated budget."