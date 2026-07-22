Many Of The 92 Pets Taken From 'Deplorable' Conditions Have Micro-Chips

The Humane Society says many of the pets are microchipped and several cats have already been reunited with their families.

Linh Nguyen of Stuart tells CBS 12 News that she had lost hope of ever finding her missing cat, but was reunited with him today after he was discovered as one of the 92 taken from Guistino's home.

Patchy had been missing since January and Nguyen says “I feel like I got back a family member. It’s like a child to me. Seven months. I lost all my hope. I didn’t expect to ever see him again.”

Those who are missing a microchipped pet in the area must first file a lost pet report with the Sheriff's Office and then schedule a visit with the Humane Society in Palm City.

Call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 772-463-3211.