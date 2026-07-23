500 Signs Similar To Ones Found At PBC Parks Are Going Up Across The County

A Palm Beach County spokesman confirms that there are now 150 signs posted at county parks, to make taxpayers aware of where their property taxes are spent.

The signs read, "Thank you residents" and "This park maintained using Property Tax," and feature a cartoon squirrel.

Deputy Director of Public Affairs John Jamason tells CBS 12 News that similar signs are going up at county libraries, fire stations and other public buildings. He says the signs cost $5.88 each, which at 150 amounts to $882. And a total of 500 signs will ultimately be circulating across the county, which would have a total amount of $2,940.

Jamason says the vinyl used for the messaging is reusable, and can later be repurposed for other educational campaigns. But he doesn't say how much money is spent on manpower to post the signs.

Some who saw the signs this week at Jupiter's Carlin Park believe they are about more than education, and instead are attempting to influence voters.

Florida law prohibits local governments from using public funds to advocate for or against ballot measures, but county officials say the signs do not violate election laws.