Palm Beach County Airport Noise Committee Gets Update

The Palm Beach County Airport Noise Committee met today to get an update on noise complaints from residents living near the newly named President Donald J. Trump International Airport since flight paths changed last year.

The changes were made due to year-round flight restrictions that went into place to protect President Trump and Mar-a-Lago, even when he's not in town.

The county, Town of Palm Beach and City of West Palm Beach are suing the FAA, but airport officials today reiterated that the county has limited authority over aircraft operations and flight paths.

Three new noise monitors will soon be installed to collect data for the public.