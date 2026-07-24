Vehicular Homicide Case Against Illegal Truck Driver Delayed

The case against an illegal immigrant truck driver accused of killing three people in a Turnpike crash is being delayed.

Harjinder Singh, an Indian national, was not in court yesterday for a docket call.

Court records indicate Singh was required to appear at the St. Lucie County Court House in person, but attorneys told the judge that they are still waiting for forensic reports to be completed and returned. The hearing was rescheduled for October 1st.

Singh is charged with vehicular homicide and manslaughter for making an illegal U-turn on the Turnpike near Fort Pierce in August of last year, when a minivan struck the 18-wheeler, killing all three people inside.

The case drew national attention when it was learned that Singh obtained commercial drivers licenses in both California and Washington state, despite his illegal status in this country and failing English proficiency and road sign tests.