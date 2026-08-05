Dead Hammerhead On Shore In Jupiter Has Conservationist Concerned

A local shark diver and conservationist is concerned about the safety of sharks after a dead great hammerhead was found on a beach...the sixth such case this year.
Jim Abernathy helped write some of Florida's regulations for land-based fishing and calls the situation on Jupiter Beach 'sad.' He tells CBS 12 News that more needs to be done to protect great hammerheads, since they are a prohibited species.
Days earlier, a video showed fishermen on Jensen Beach catching a great white shark.
But after that video went viral, the man who claims to have caught it took to the St. Lucie County Scanner Facebook page to say that it wasn't a great white after all.
In addition to concerns about the health of the sharks, Abernathy says that targeting large predators near shore could cause more to show up in shallow waters.