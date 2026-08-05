Deputy Who Ticketed A One-Armed Driver For Texting & Driving Is Disciplined

A deputy who made national news when he cited a one-armed woman for texting while driving has been disciplined.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Deputy Yosvani Quesada has received a verbal reprimand for this incident back in February, when he pulled over Kathleen Thomas in Lake Worth Beach.
"You drove past me holding the phone in your right hand." To that, Thomas laughed and told the deputy "Obviously not" while hoisting up the right arm to show there is no hand there.
The encounter captured on the deputy's bodycam went viral.
Thomas says she was born without a right hand. Still, Quesada gave her a $116 ticket.
The sheriff's office would eventually request that the courts dismiss the citation for 'insufficient evidence.'
An Internal Affairs report just released notes that the deputy "misunderstood the legal elements necessary to establish a violation of wireless communication, device hand held while driving-first offense."