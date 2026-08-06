Boynton Beach Police Show Photo Of Toy Kitchen That Killed 3-Year-Old Girl

We're learning more about the death of a 3-year-old girl who became trapped in a kitchen playset.
The Boynton Beach case is making national news after the child died last month, soon after being pulled from inside a toy kitchen at her babysitter's home.
The medical examiner's office says the cause was 'probable positional asphyxia,' meaning she got trapped in a position that kept her from breathing.
Police just released a photo of the toy that shows a wooden kitchen with a hole where a sink should be, though it's not confirmed that the girl got stuck in that opening.
She's been identified by her family as Briella Holmes on a GoFundMe page..
The kitchen was purchased used on Facebook Marketplace and has no branding on it.
Police aren't sharing any more information but the death was ruled an accident.
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