Deputies Shoot & Kill Teen With Butcher Knife In Fight With Father

A South Florida sheriff says deputies had no choice but to shoot an 18-year-old man last night.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says the teen was in a violent confrontation with his father at a home in the Links at Emerald Isles community near West Palm Beach, when deputies were called out by the mother.

The sheriff says the son was attacking the father with a butcher knife and deputies tried to avoid killing the teen, including tasing him...but it didn't stop him.

"The deputies did everything they possibly could to drop this knife. At one point in time, he literally had the father on the ground, in the stab position, and that's when the deputies decided to incapacitate him."

The mother says her son had been acting strange and thought he might be 'on something.'

The teen died at the scene. The father was taken to the hospital with a wound to his hand.

The two deputies involved are on paid leave, which is standard protocol.