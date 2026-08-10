Authorities Share School Bus Laws On First Day Of School

Drivers are urged to watch out for the return of school buses.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office reminds us that Florida law requires drivers approaching a school bus with its stop arm out to come to a complete stop while the bus is stopped. You cannot pass the bus until the stop signal has been withdrawn.

On a two-lane road, drivers traveling in both directions must stop for a school bus displaying its flashing red lights and stop arm.

The same rule applies on multi-lane roads where opposing lanes are separated only by pavement, painted lines or a paved median. Drivers traveling in both directions must stop.

The main exception involves divided highways.