Daring Train Rescue As Crossing Arm Comes Down On Woman's Car

An incredible rescue story playing out in Martin County.

A woman says she was trapped on the railroad tracks in Hobe Sound Friday evening when a crossing arm came down on her car as a train was on its way.

“I was pretty much frozen. Then I thought about getting out of the car, and then at that moment I saw Josiah running across the railroad tracks.”

Debbie Spoelstra tells CBS 12 News that the man from a vehicle behind her came to her aid.

Josiah Baur said he first looked to see where the train was.

“It was on her side, so I ran up and pushed up on it and released it just in time for her to back up.”

He lifted the arm long enough for her to back up off of the tracks with just seconds to spare.

The event was caught on dashcam video and witnesses say the crossing arm malfunctioned.

Spoelstra says she has notified Florida East Coast Railway.