No Suspects In Murder Of 19-Year-Old In Boynton Beach

Still no suspects in a weekend shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead in Palm Beach County.

Authorities have identified the 19 victim in a deadly weekend shooting as Nigel Beckford. Boynton Beach Police say he was shot along the 100 block of Northwest 8th Avenue Saturday night and died at the hospital.

Officers conducted a search of the area and have so far not found a suspect.

Beckford had an arrest record. Sheriff's Office booking records show he was arrested on a felony criminal mischief charge just last month. It alleged property damage of a thousand dollars or more and released the next day.

Police are unsure if that arrest had anything to do with his murder.