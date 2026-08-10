One Treasure Coast School Postpones Opening By One Week

School is back for all of Florida's Treasure Coast with the exception of one school in St. Lucie County.

The brand new Tradition Lakes K-through-8 school in Port St. Lucie has postponed its opening by one week.

St. Lucie Public Schools announced last week that the first day is pushed back to next Monday, August 17th. This affects around 1,100 students enrolled at the school.

Construction delays are being blamed and the decision was made after Superintendent Dr. Jon Prince personally inspected the site. He says he didn't want students to navigate what was still basically a construction zone on their first day.

He says the district is working with local organizations to provide temporary child care for families that need it.