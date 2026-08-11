Mar-A-Lago Congressional Rep Calls Trump Child Vaccine EO 'Dangerous'

A South Florida Democrat has grim predictions surrounding an executive order from President Trump that calls for a reduction in recommended childhood vaccinations.

Congresswoman Lois Frankel says the president and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Junior are pushing "dangerous misinformation about lifesaving vaccines."

"Many children will probably end up not getting what they need. It's going to cost more to go to a doctor. And we're talking about vaccines that have saved millions of children from diseases that once killed them or paralyzed them, disabled them."

She says the advice is 'dangerous and it makes no sense.'

"Our children deserve medical decisions based on science not on these MAGA ridiculous politics."

Among the seven vaccines that are being cut from the list of those recommended to kids are the flu shot and hepatits B. The order makes those and others optional for parents who consult with their childrens' doctors.

Trump administration officials say the executive order is about parental rights and religious freedom.

Frankel, who is the representative for the Florida congressional district that includes Mar-a-Lago, believes the EO will be challenged in the courts and in Congress.