2 Stuart Police Officers Disciplined Over Domestic Assault Investigation

Two police officers are disciplined over an internal affairs investigation that found they failed to properly investigate and document a domestic violence call.
A man told Stuart Officer Devon Taylor and backup Officer Ashley Montoya that his girlfriend had punched, hit and slapped him.
The report found that they did not complete a required domestic violence report and follow other protocols, essentially not taking the matter seriously.
Taylor was suspended without pay for 36 hours and placed on a performance improvement plan. Montoya was given a formal reprimand.
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