LISTEN: A Pittsburgh University Looks At Bradenton

BRADENTON -- A private university in the Pittsburgh area is exploring the possibility of a foothold in Bradenton.

Point Park University president Chris Brussalis says conversations began several months ago, when he was approached by Bradenton's mayor, Gene Brown. He heard about Bradenton's growth and its efforts to revitalize downtown. Those include a new Avenue of the Arts district and plans for a K-12 conservatory.

The private university, which dates back to its founding in the 1930s as a business college, is known for its strength in the performing arts field. It says more of its graduates are working onstage and backstage on Broadway than just about any other school.

Brussalis says possibilities include extensions of its performing arts programs. In addition to hosting Pittsburgh Pirates spring training, Manatee County is home to Feld Entertainment, parent company of Monster Jam. It's also home to IMG Academy. Point Park has a sports media program.

Bradenton and Point Park say the process is still in its early stages.

Hear more from Bradenton Mayor Gene Brown and Point Park president Chris Brussalis by playing the podcast below.

Photo: Canva