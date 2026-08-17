Flock Cameras Help Catch Boat Burglar Suspect Wanted In 2 Counties

A lot has been reported about opposition to Flock cameras, but a case in North Palm Beach puts attention on the reasons law enforcement puts the high-tech devices to use.

A network of the AI license plate cameras helped investigators track a suspected boat burglar across multiple counties. 26-year-old Brian Sebastian Miranda has been connected to a series of Garmin GPS thefts. North Palm Beach Police began investigating after a trail camera captured a man aboard a boat on New Year's Eve last year.

The big break came from a silver Mercedes bearing a Florida dealer tag. Naples police had linked the vehicle to another attempted Garmin GPS theft.

North Palm Beach investigators entered the tag into the Flock license plate reader system. The data showed the Mercedes near the North Palm Beach boat during the Dec. 31st incident.

Police say the same dealer tag was later seen on three other vehicles, a pattern they say is consistent with suspects switching plates to avoid detection.

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