Still No Signs Of 'Person Of Interest' In Vero Beach Woman's Murder

We still don't know the identity of a woman who was shot over the weekend in Vero Beach.

The victim in her 50s was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the roadway in front of her home yesterday.

She died later at the hospital and Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers says they're looking for a person of interest.

"We do not believe he is in the Vero Beach area any longer. We have put out a nationwide BOLO for him at this point and our team is working with real-time crime center. Our detectives have been working on this all day and it's our goal to ultimately locate him."

He says 33-year-old Matthew Allen Waggle had some sort of a relationship with the woman, but that is still under investigation.

A domestic violence investigator is working with homicide investigators on the case.

Flowers urges anyone who spots Waggle not to approach him as he should be considered armed and dangerous. Simply call 911.