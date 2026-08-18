How NPAs & 3rd Party Voters Can Cast Ballots In The Primary

While today's election features several partisan primaries, even those who are No-Party-Affiliated voters are eligible to weigh in on some races on the ballot.

School Board races are non-partisan, as are those for judge and in Palm Beach County, both of those instances appear on the ballot.

Two school board districts have primaries where all registered voters living in those districts may vote, in addition to one County Court Judge race.

In Martin County, there are also school board races and what are known as universal primaries in two County Commission districts. There are only Republican primaries and that means Democrats and those NPA and third-party voters can vote.

This is also the case on ballots in other areas of the state.

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