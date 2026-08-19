Key Primary Election Results In Palm Beach, Treasure Coast

Florida's Primary Election is in the books:

In our area, Republican Palm Beach County Commissioner Sara Baxter has won her primary, despite some controversy of late with regards to a whistleblower's claims about alleged sexual harassment. She will face the winner of the Democrat primary, former State Rep. Katherine Waldron in November. The other County Commission primary was a universal primary, meaning all registered voters in District 2 were eligible and outgoing School Board member Erica Whitfield won that outright, so there will be no race in November.

In Florida House District 87 in Palm Beach County, there will be a rematch in November from the special election earlier this year. Democrat Emily Gregory flipped that former Republican seat Blue, or Democrat, when she beat Republican Jon Maples in that special election and now she'll face Maples again this fall as he won his GOP Primary. Gregory did not have a primary opponent.

There were also lots of Congressional races, with the big winners of their primaries being former Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, taking the Republican nomination in District 25, which runs from Boca Raton to the south. Democrat Congresswoman Lois Frankel has won her primary and will face GOP Primary winner Deb Adiemy in November for the Congressional District 23 seat.

In Port St. Lucie, the mayoral race is headed to a runoff in November between the incumbent mayor Shannon Martin and challenger Steven Giordano...neither got a majority of the votes last night as there was a third candidate.

There were also races in Martin and Indian River counties and you can get complete election results here.