Caruso Court Appearance Delayed To Sept. 8, Held Without Bond

A court appearance for the suspended Palm Beach County Clerk of Court has been delayed.

Mike Caruso was scheduled to be in an Orange County courtroom this morning for a pre-trial detention hearing. He faces multiple charges related to allegations that he sexually abused a young boy who is related to him.

The hearing has been delayed to September 8th and is listed as "arraignment" on the court docket. He'll remain behind bars without bond for now.

Just yesterday, Caruso's wife announced that she is stepping down from three public boards, two of which she was appointed by Governor DeSantis. Tracy Caruso says she's standing by her husband and 'believes in his innocence.'