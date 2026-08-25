Palm Beach County Places Employee Accused Of Nazi Salute On Leave

A Palm Beach County Building Department employee has been placed on leave after allegations that he made a Nazi salute and said “Heil Hitler” during a traffic encounter.

A Facebook post shared last week included a photo of a man in a County vehicle with arm extended straight out the window. The person who posted it says the driver became aggressive, stuck his middle finger out and later produced what appeared to be a Nazi salute. Then when confronted about the gesture, the poster alleges the driver said "Heil Hitler."

County Administrator Joe Abruzzo is not identifying the employee but says the man is on leave pending an investigation and due process hearing.

He says there is no place for antisemitism, hatred or discrimination in Palm Beach County government.