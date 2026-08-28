Judge Sets Bond For Clerk Mike Caruso At $160K, Orders Surrender Of Passport

The suspended Palm Beach County Clerk of Court and Comptroller looks to be headed back to the area after spending several days in an Orange County jail cell.

A judge there has set bond at $160,000 for Mike Caruso, denying a request from prosecutors to hold him without bond as he faces five felony child sex abuse-related charges.

The 67-year-old former Republican State Representative was ordered to surrender his passport as a condition of his release, once he meets the requirements of his bond.

He is also prohibited from having any contact with his alleged victim, a young child who is a relative, as well as any witnesses in the case.

An FDLE special agent testified for prosecutors during the bond hearing Friday morning. Caruso's wife, Tracy Caruso, testified for the defense after being sworn in.

As we've reported previously, Mike Caruso has not withdrawn from his race for the office to which he was appointed by Governor DeSantis last year.

The governor suspended him after the charges were filed last week.