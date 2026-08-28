Palm Beach County Man Arrested Under 'Super Speeder' Law For 117 MPH

A Palm Beach County man is arrested under Florida's so-called 'super speeder' law.

Jefferey Boatwright of Loxahatchee is accused of traveling 117 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers stopped him near Lake Worth Beach on Monday and gave him more than a citation. He was arrested under what's often referred to as the 'super speeder' law, actually called "Dangerous Excessive Speeding," which took effect last year in Florida.

The law makes it a crime to drive at least 50 miles per hour above the posted limt, rather than a civil traffic infraction. Radar tracked Boatwright at 52 miles above the limit.

He could get up to 30 days in jail, a $500 fine, or both.