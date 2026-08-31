Suspended PBC Court Clerk Caruso 'Happy' After Posting Bail In Orange County

The suspended Palm Beach County Clerk of Court & Comptroller is free on $160,000 bond after a pre-trial detention hearing.

Mike Caruso faces five felony child sex abuse-related charges. News crews caught up with him as he walked out of the Orange County Jail Friday night.

Caruso told the media he was "happy to be released," and when asked what his response was to the 'very serious' allegations against him, he said "I maintain my innocence completely." He was asked why a child would 'make up' the claims that Caruso sexually abused him on multiple occasions. To that, he simply replied "I don't know."