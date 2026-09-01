Applications Are Open To Adopt One Of 36 Rescued Border Collies On The Treasure Coast

Applications are now being accepted for those wanting to adopt one of the 36 Border Collies that were removed from deplorable conditions at a Martin County home.

The dogs were rescued August 10th from the home of Paige O'Donnell in Palm City. She's facing more than seventy charges in the case.

Veterinarians and volunteers at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast spent the past few weeks nursing the animals back to health and vaccinating them.

Spokeswoman Sarah Fisher tells CBS 12 News that they are in good spirits.

"Half of them are so happy, they know they're rescued and it's just an unbelievable transformation from what we seen when they first came.'

She says some of the Border Collies will need more veterinary care in the months ahead and patience is needed on behalf of future pet owners.

Applications are available at the Humane Society's website and the shelter will be carefully screening to find appropriate placements.

Click Here to fill out an application.