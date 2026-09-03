PBC Sheriff Bradshaw On Flock Cams: 'No Tracking,' 'Just A Snapshot In Time'

The latest law enforcement leader in Florida to speak out in favor of Flock cameras is Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw.

He disagrees with the decision by FDOT to order the removal of the AI-enabled license plate readers from state roadways.

"I think everybody is knee-jerk reactioning into a panic over something that is not that widespread."

He says the technology is too important to public safety to just do away with it.

"To me the longterm solution here is don't get rid of the technology. Pass the legislation like you do with body cameras, like you do with drones, and regulate them. But don't throw it away. There's too many advantages."

Bradshaw says the license plate readers simply find a plate that investigators are looking for in an official investigation.

"We're not interested in the information that's contained on the LPR (License Plate Reader), we've already got that. All it is is a snapshot in time that says that car that you're interested in just went by this location."

And he says the cameras are not 'tracking' anybody. The sheriff also takes offense to the claims that the devices are invading people's privacy.

"When you're in public...there is no expectation of privacy in public. Look at all the cameras like New York City or London or all these places that every sidewalk you walk down there's a camera."