Man Accused Of Murdering Girlfriend Before Standoff With SWAT Team In WPB Intended To Kill Himself

A man accused of killing his girlfriend planned to turn the gun on himself.

According to the arrest report in the case of Todd Wegrich, he rented a room at the Ben Hotel in downtown West Palm Beach less than an hour after the murder of the victim, whose name has not been released.

The 53-year-old booked the room at 12:14 p.m. on Friday, before being seen on surveillance video showing up at his girlfriend's home in Loxahatchee just 12 minutes later, at the same time as she pulls in, driving a different vehicle.

Seven gunshots were heard at about 1 p.m. and Wegrich is seen leaving the home with a bag ten minutes later.

Four people called investigators to say that the suspect confessed to killing the woman and that he intended to commit suicide in the hotel room where he checked in at 1:45.

Cellphone location information tracked Wegrich to the hotel where an hours-long standoff occurred, during which the man allegedly fired at officers. Eventually, gas was deployed into the room and Wegrich was arrested without injuries.

Wegrich is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and is being held without bond.

The eerie connection:

The suspect's father, John Wegrich, was suspected in several bank robberies before being taken down by deputies during an arrest attempt.

That man was also a suspect in the killing of his ex-girlfriend, whose body had been found in her Lake Worth apartment months earlier.

That happened 24 years ago, when John Wegrich was 53-years-old, the same age as his son is currently.