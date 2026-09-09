Boca Raton Police Officer 'Justified' In Use Of Deadly Force

Prosectutors say a Boca Raton Police officer was justified in his fatal shooting of a 39-year-old man.

The Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office has notified the police department that Officer Michael Super firing his gun at Morey Clemmons during an encounter along Northwest Second Avenue back in December of 2024 was 'objectively reasonable under the circumstances and his actions were legally justified.'

After the shooting, FDLE conducted an investigation and gave its findings to the state attorney. Now, Boca Raton PD says it will conduct an administrative review, to see if all department policies were followed.

No details have been released about what led to Super's use of deadly force.