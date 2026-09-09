Elderly Man Arrested For Stabbing Other Man, Including After Victim Ran To Fire Station For Help

A 72-year-old man faces attempted a second-degree murder charge after a stabbing incident.

West Palm Beach Police say David Steeves was in an argument with another man along 49th Street last night when he started stabbing the victim. When the victim ran to a fire station to get help, investigators say Steeves followed him and proceeded to stab the man.

Steeves was arrested and the victim was taken to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

The suspect also faces a charge of tampering with evidence, but no details on why have been released.