Former Fort Pierce Cop Charged For Using Flock Database 382 Times To Track Ex-Girlfriend

The Fort Pierce Police Department is tightening access to its Flock AI camera database after a former officer is accused of using it nearly 400 times to track his ex-girlfriend.

Jospher Crutchfield resigned last month and was arrested yesterday on four felonies related to unauthorized computer access.

He allegedly accessed the Flock database 382 times between last October and this past July to search the same license plate without legitimate law enforcement purposes and most of those searches were made while he was off-duty.

The vehicle registered to Crutchfield's ex.

Among the changes made, only lieutenants and higher ranking officers can now use the database, and each search requires approval from one of two deputy chiefs and a case number.