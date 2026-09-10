PBC School Police Officer Faces Suspension For Violating Student Relationship Policies

A police officer with the Palm Beach County School District is facing a five-day suspension and a loss of take-home vehicle privileges for 30-days after violating five department policies. Those include one that governs relationships with students.

School District Police Chief Sarah Mooney recommended Officer Christopher Delgado receive a 40-hour unpaid suspension after an internal affairs investigation. It also found that Delgado volated policies about transporting citizens, prohibited activity while on duty, on-duty responsibilities and standard of conduct.

The School Board will consider the recommendation at its meeting next week.

There is no information that describes the underlying conduct involving any students and does not allege that a crime occurred.